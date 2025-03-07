Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -317.77, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $116.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,191. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,482 shares of company stock valued at $88,072,216 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3,719.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Okta by 19.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Okta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 37.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 232.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 396,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after purchasing an additional 277,084 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

