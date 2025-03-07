National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,566 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $66,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in National Grid by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $21,706,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 209,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

