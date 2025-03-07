Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Post by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $2,777,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 150,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,835. This trade represents a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,711.50. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

