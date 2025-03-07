Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2025

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTFree Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Post by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $2,777,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 150,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,835. This trade represents a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,711.50. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

