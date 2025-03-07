Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

