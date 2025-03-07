Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Science Applications International worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 45.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.11.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.5 %

SAIC stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.02. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barbara Supplee acquired 425 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at $416,452.44. This represents a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

