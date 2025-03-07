Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,142,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

