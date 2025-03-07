Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $44,746,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,302.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after buying an additional 140,886 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,773,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 98,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 141,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 75,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,132.80. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $237.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $246.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

