Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 202,704 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,514 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 98,131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,362,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 59,098 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $396.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $381.00 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,080,578.32. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.96.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

