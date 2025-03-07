Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Target Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE TGT opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $112.53 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

