Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $246.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

