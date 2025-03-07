Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 59,098 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,052,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $396.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.06. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $381.00 and a one year high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,080,578.32. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.