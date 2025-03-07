668 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright
In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
NYSE CW opened at $312.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $236.31 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.67.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
