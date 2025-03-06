American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 155.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 31.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

AWK opened at $137.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.37. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

