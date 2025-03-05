Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 385 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 385 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, DMKC Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $640.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $654.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.70.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Benchmark raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.71, for a total transaction of $13,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,199,589.06. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 22,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.84, for a total value of $14,268,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,712 shares of company stock worth $517,503,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.