New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $79,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 780.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

