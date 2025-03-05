New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,306 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3,631.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after buying an additional 63,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bislett Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,994.18. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

