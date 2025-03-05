New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,604.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.