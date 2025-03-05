Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

Curbline Properties stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.09. Curbline Properties has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CURB shares. Compass Point upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

