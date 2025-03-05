Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

