Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after buying an additional 8,138,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,505 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $23,513,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 29.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,690,000 after purchasing an additional 811,334 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OWL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.48.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.