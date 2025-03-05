Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ WVE opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of -1.09.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

