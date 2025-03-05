Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,040 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ODP were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ODP by 88.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ODP by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ODP by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ODP by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODP opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

