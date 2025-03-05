Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $320,000 Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KREF opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 296.16, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.64 million, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.56%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

