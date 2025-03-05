Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 54.2% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 188,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SpartanNash by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,719 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.60 million, a PE ratio of -1,992.00 and a beta of 0.34.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

