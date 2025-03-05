GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital lowered GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

