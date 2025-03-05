Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -370.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.