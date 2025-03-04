The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.87% of Western Union worth $66,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,926,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Western Union by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 283,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,103,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 81,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

