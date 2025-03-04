Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $69,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 25.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 310,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 45,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98. The company has a market capitalization of $226.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

