IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 956.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $668.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

