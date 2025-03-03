Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for ResMed Earnings

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for ResMed in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $9.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.35. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

RMD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

NYSE:RMD opened at $233.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.95. ResMed has a 52-week low of $170.56 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,951,201.70. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,073 shares of company stock worth $2,887,326. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in ResMed by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ResMed by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

