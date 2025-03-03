Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 184 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter worth about $59,308,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,460,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,758,000 after purchasing an additional 82,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 204.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 11.0% in the third quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 517,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,894,000 after purchasing an additional 51,128 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Brink’s Trading Up 2.3 %

BCO opened at $94.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $99.73. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

