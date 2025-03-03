William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lemonade in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.54). The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million.

LMND has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

LMND stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 1,549.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Lemonade by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 1,647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 719,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $31,880,606.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,263,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,863,471.01. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $481,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,000.50. This trade represents a 11.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,657 shares of company stock worth $33,868,724. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

