What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for MOH FY2025 Earnings?

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $24.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $26.53. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $24.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $301.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.75.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

