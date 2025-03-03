What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for MOH FY2025 Earnings?

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOHFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $24.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $26.53. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $24.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.9 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $301.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.75.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.