What is B. Riley’s Forecast for CLPT FY2025 Earnings?

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.59). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $14.52 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $401.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 59.64%.

Institutional Trading of ClearPoint Neuro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

