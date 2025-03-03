Wedbush Has Strong Forecast for Williams-Sonoma Q4 Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.28.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $194.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.46 and its 200-day moving average is $168.39. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $115.79 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.