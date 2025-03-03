Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Time to Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares rose 66.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.66.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWM
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 66.7 %
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.