Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Earnings Estimates for Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Arhaus Stock Up 1.6 %

ARHS opened at $9.52 on Monday. Arhaus has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 147.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 226,017 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 2.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,371,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 34.7% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

