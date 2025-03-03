South Bow (SOBO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

South Bow Stock Up 0.1 %

South Bow stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. South Bow has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOBO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of South Bow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

