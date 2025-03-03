Reviewing Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) & Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) and Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Grail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A -51.73% -36.94% Grail N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Grail”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $94,000.00 1,523.33 -$36.24 million ($0.99) -4.28 Grail $125.60 million 10.32 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Grail has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sera Prognostics and Grail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grail 0 3 0 0 2.00

Grail has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 58.51%. Given Grail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grail is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Grail on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preterm birth, preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, predictive analytics, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc. is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

