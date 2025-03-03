Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Up 20.8% – Still a Buy?

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) shares rose 20.8% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 120,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 223,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Radius Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.52.
Radius Gold Company Profile
Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.
See Also
