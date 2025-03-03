Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Cut to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLTK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Get Playtika alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Playtika

Playtika Trading Down 7.4 %

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Playtika has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 75,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $572,459.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,554,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,182,136.40. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.