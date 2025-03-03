NextDecade (NEXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect NextDecade to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, analysts expect NextDecade to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextDecade Trading Up 13.2 %

NEXT opened at $8.22 on Monday. NextDecade has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

