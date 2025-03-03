National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:AG FY2025 Earnings

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
First Majestic Silver Stock Up 0.4 %
TSE:AG opened at C$7.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.36. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.05 and a 12-month high of C$11.58.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.
