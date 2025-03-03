Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) dropped 16.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). Approximately 8,720,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.23).
MGAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.03) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.10) to GBX 330 ($4.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
