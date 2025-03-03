Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Should You Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). 8,720,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.23).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.03) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.10) to GBX 330 ($4.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance
Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
