Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Here’s Why

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) fell 16.2% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). Approximately 8,720,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.23).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MGAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.41) to GBX 320 ($4.03) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.10) to GBX 330 ($4.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Down 16.2 %
Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.