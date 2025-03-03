Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect Lexeo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ LXEO opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $94.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.99. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

