Latham Group (SWIM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Latham Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $85.14 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Latham Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.34 million, a P/E ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Insider Transactions at Latham Group
In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $185,072.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,113.86. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.
