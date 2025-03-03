JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.58. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $519,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,046. The trade was a 18.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ACM Research by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in ACM Research by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

