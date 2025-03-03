IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

